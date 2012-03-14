A Samsung Official Claims Apple Is Working On A Mini iPad

Photo: Apple

Quoting an anonymous Samsung employee, the Korea Times reports that Samsung will provide Apple with 7-inch displays for a new mini iPad.9to5 Mac found the Korea Times report.



We’ve heard this rumour over and over again. It’s important to note that even if Samsung is making 7-inch displays for an Apple device, it doesn’t mean Apple will release one to the public. It could easily just be a prototype.

