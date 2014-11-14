Samsung Is Reportedly Dropping Tens Of Millions On A New Mobile Video Service

Samsung is spending tens of millions to create original short videos for mobile devices, The Information’s Jessica Lessin reports.

The project, codenamed “Volt,” could also include music, not unlike Apple’s Beats Music service.

Samsung may decide to make money from the service by charging users for monthly access.

Having exclusive mobile video could help Samsung revitalize its smartphone business. where revenues have gone down sharply after peaking last year:

Making an original content push is never easy for hardware companies like Samsung and Apple, but the challenge is particularly pronounced on mobile devices, where users are depending on cellular networks of varying quality. Mobile video is also generally shorter than traditional web content, so don’t expect Samsung to take a stab at recreating “Orange Is The New Black” or “Community.”

Samsung has reportedly been meeting with Hollywood media agencies, though.

