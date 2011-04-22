Samsung Is Releasing The 4G Droid Charge On Verizon Next Week -- Check Out These Impressive Specs

Photo: Samsung

Samsung just announced it’s launching the Droid Charge, a new Android phone that will run on Verizon’s speedy 4G LTE network.It will be available April 28.



In addition to being the second 4G phone on Verizon, the Droid Charge has an impressive list of specs. We can’t wait to get our hands on this thing.

Here’s the breakdown:

Runs on Verizon’s 4G LTE network

4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus display

8 MP rear camera and 1.3 MP front-facing camera

1 GHz processor

HTML 5 compatible browser

$299.99 with a two-year contract. (That’s pretty pricey compared to most Android phones out there).

Samsung continues to crank out excellent Android phones, so we’re excited to see one finally running on Verizon’s 4G network. The only downside is the Droid Charge will still be running Android 2.2 Froyo, which has been out of date since last December. In the past, Samsung has been notoriously slow for upgrading to the latest version of Android, so don’t expect a Gingerbread update any time soon.

Now check out this teaser video for the Droid Charge:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t Miss: 7 Reasons You Should Buy An Android Phone Instead Of An iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.