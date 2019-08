Samsung Electronics unveiled a high-tech “Dream Doghouse” that took a team of 12 designers and fabricators over six weeks to create. The doghouse was commissioned to celebrate Samsung’s sponsorship of the world’s largest dog show, Crufts 2015.

