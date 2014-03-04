Actually, Samsung Didn't Pay Ellen To Use A Galaxy Phone To Take Selfies At The Oscars

AP Ellen taking the famous selfie at the Oscars.

Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres caught a lot of heat Sunday night for using a Samsung Galaxy phone to take that infamous celebrity-filled selfie while using an iPhone backstage.

But according to a source familiar with the situation, Ellen was not a paid spokesperson for Samsung. Samsung only paid ABC as an Oscars sponsor, not Ellen individually.

Our source said when Ellen decided to take the selfie, Samsung gave her the phone to do it because it was already paying ABC to sponsor the event. Ellen is actually an iPhone user and wasn’t obligated to use Samsung’s Galaxy phone.

So there you have it, controversy over.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.