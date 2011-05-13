WATCH: This Smartphone Screen Bends In Half

Steve Kovach

Samsung’s research labs have come up with a prototype AMOLED screen that can seamlessly fold in half.

While not entirely practical (we’re not exactly bullish on dual-display, folding phones), it’s still pretty cool.

Samsung says it was able to fold the display 100,000 times and only lost  6 per cent of the brightness from the centre.

Check out the video of the bendy display below:

[OLED Info via SlashGear]

