WATCH: This Smartphone Screen Bends In Half

Samsung’s research labs have come up with a prototype AMOLED screen that can seamlessly fold in half.



While not entirely practical (we’re not exactly bullish on dual-display, folding phones), it’s still pretty cool.

Samsung says it was able to fold the display 100,000 times and only lost 6 per cent of the brightness from the centre.

Check out the video of the bendy display below:

