Samsung Has Been Copying Everyone Forever, Not Just Apple

Apple has sued Samsung, one of its biggest suppliers, for copying its designs, among other things.



We’ll leave it up to the courts to figure out what’s legal and what’s not.

But anyone who’s been watching the mobile industry over the last decade knows that this isn’t the first time Samsung has blatantly ripped off a competitor.

Remember the Samsung BlackJack, that was half BlackBerry, half Motorola Q? (RIM even sued Samsung over the name in 2006.)

