Now Samsung Is Denying rumours That It Plans To Release A New Galaxy Phone In February

The Galaxy S III.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

A day after the Korea Times reported on Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S IV, the company’s official Twitter Korean account denied the report that it plans to launch the device in February.CNET Asia first picked up the news.



However, we find Samsung’s denial a bit odd since the Korea Times report cites “Samsung officials” as sources. Although it’s also possible something go lost in translation and KT’s sources don’t have an affiliation with Samsung.

Either way, this doesn’t mean Samsung won’t launch a new flagship phone next year. It’s more likely Samsung is trying to quell rumours to keep attention on its current Galaxy S III phone.

