Please enable Javascript to watch this video Samsung and Apple are bitter rivals when it comes to capturing the smartphone market, but about half of the South Korean company depends on Apple's continued success, David Eun explains in the segment from our Ignition conference earlier this month.. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser.

