Samsung Is Using 'Back To The Future,' 'Zoolander,' And 'Field Of Dreams' To Promote Its New Curved TVs [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Samsung has a cool new ad created by the ad agency 72andSunny and directed by Rian Johnson and Claudio Miranda. The ads promote the company’s new curved, high-definition TVs with a series of clips from popular movies, including “Field of Dreams,” “Back to the Future,” and “Zoolander.” Check it out here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Macy’s became the first retailer to run Facebook’s autoplay video ads on mobile. Two of the ads were for online and in-store sales, while one promoted a new fashion collection from Tommy Hilfiger and Zooey Deschanel.

AMC is premiering its new drama, “Halt and Catch Fire,” on Tumblr prior to its first television appearance. It’s the first TV show to premiere on the social blogging platform.

Figliulo&Partners hired Jon Randazzo to be the creative director responsible for its Sprint business. Randazzo was most recently a creative director at Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

A new report from eMarketer finds that companies are still spending more of their digital ad budgets on direct response ads than branding. eMarketer found that in 2014, 59% of U.S. digital ad budgets are being spent on direct response.

TBWA\Chiat\Day LA hired two new creative teams: Marco Monteiro and Ana Carolina Reis, who both come from AlmapBBDO in Brazil, and Guy Helm and Chris Rodriguez, who join from Mistress and FCB LA, respectively.

CP+B hired Jay Gelardi for the role of digital executive creative director. Gelardi, who comes to CP+B from Sydney-based agency The Monkeys, will work out of CP+B’s Boulder office.

Droga5 hired 72andSunny director of communications Emily Hodkins for the same position at Droga.

AgencySpy reports that there has been a series of layoffs at Wieden+Kennedy’s flagship Portland office. Sources tell AgencySpy that there were more than 30 layoffs, including more than one creative director.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.