This Is Samsung's Wild Curved Display That Could Prevent Your Phone From Cracking

Samsung demos its curved display at its CES 2013 keynote.

Photo: Screenshot

Samsung demoed a smartphone prototype with an unusual curved display at the Consumer Electronics Show last week, giving a hint at what’s on tap for future devices.These new bent panels are capable of lighting up certain sections of the display more than others, so it could help preserve battery life by emphasising parts of the screen more pertinent than others.



Reuters recently reported that Samsung is working on a phone with an “unbreakable” display, and the curved prototype could help the company achieve that. But don’t expect that to appear in the Galaxy S IV, which is expected to launch in late spring.

