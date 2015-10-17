Samsung could be teaming up with Tidal

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation Jay-Z performs during TIDAL X: Jay-Z B-sides in NYC on May 17, 2015 in New York City.

Rapper and music mogul Jay Z has stirred up some commotion in Silicon Valley after he was spotted leaving a meeting at Samsung’s offices on Friday.

Jay Z, who co-owns the music-streaming service, Tidal, reportedly met with executives at the offices of Samsung Research America, Variety reports.

The tech company’s content strategy division is also housed there, according to the entertainment trade magazine.

While it’s unclear why Jay Z was at Samsung or what, if anything, the millionaire mogul and the tech giant are cooking up, it has prompted some questions about a potential deal between the two.

Samsung has a flailing content-streaming plaform called Milk Video that’s about to shut down next month. And Samsung’s supposed “Spotify-killer,” Milk Music, has also fallen on hard times.

Tidal has had its own share of problems since it launched earlier this year. Several high-level executives have come and gone, the company is facing a $US50 million lawsuit, and the streaming service has been lambasted by critics and by some artists. Jay Z himself has clapped back at naysayers both during performances and on social media.

Jay-Z leaving Samsung corp. in Silicon Valley right now pic.twitter.com/AQAJWzL6lq

— Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) October 15, 2015

According to people familiar with the meeting who were cited by Variety, Jay Z reportedly met with Samsung’s SVP of content and services — Daren Tsui — who is also responsible for Milk Music.

Rumblings of a potential Tidal sale began this past summer, but indications from inside Tidal have suggested the company was staying its course. Madonna who is a co-owner, said in an interview with the Associated Press in July: “It’s just the beginning, so we’re working out a lot of kinks … we’re going to build something unique and amazing that’s going to attract a lot of people.”

We have reached out to Tidal and Samsung for comment. We’ll update this post when we learn more.

