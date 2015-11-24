Samsung could be about to bring back an important feature to its Galaxy phones

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge did not feature a MicroSD card slot.

Samsung could be looking at bringing back the MicroSD card slot with the Galaxy S7, according to HDBlog.it (via SamMobile).

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge dropped the slot, which allows for up to 128GB more storage on the handset, much to the displeasure of Samsung users. The iPhone has no MicroSD card slot meaning that extra storage could not be added.

The Galaxy S7 is set to be unveiled in early 2016, according to reports, and has been code named “Project Lucky.” The report states that the S7 will include a 5.2-inch screen while the S7 Edge will have a 5.7-inch curved display.

Samsung’s smartphone sales have fallen in recent times as competition from the iPhone 6, which featured a bigger display, cut into the market for a high-end Android device. By adding a MicroSD card slot, Samsung is appealing to the users that made the Galaxy S5 a success.

