9 Ways Samsung Has Blatantly Copied Apple Over The Years

Samsung’s mini store within a Best Buy, where specialists can help you. It’s very similar to the Apple Store experience.

Apple and Samsung are the two biggest rivals in the hottest space in tech: smartphones in tablets.



In fact, they’re the only two companies that make any real profit in mobile.

While Apple kicked off the modern smartphone revolution, Samsung was the one company that was the quickest to catch on and adapt. And a lot of that is because, in part, it borrowed many of Apple’s ideas for its own products and services.

