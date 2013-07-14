9 Ways Samsung Has Blatantly Copied Apple Over The Years

Steve Kovach
Samsung Experience Shop at best buySamsung’s mini store within a Best Buy, where specialists can help you. It’s very similar to the Apple Store experience.

Apple and Samsung are the two biggest rivals in the hottest space in tech: smartphones in tablets. 

In fact, they’re the only two companies that make any real profit in mobile

While Apple kicked off the modern smartphone revolution, Samsung was the one company that was the quickest to catch on and adapt. And a lot of that is because, in part, it borrowed many of Apple’s ideas for its own products and services.

The voice recorder app on Samsung's Galaxy S II phone looked just like the one on the iPhone.

Samsung's charger port on its first Galaxy Tab looked just like the one on the iPad. Samsung has since switched to regular USB chargers on its tablets.

Speaking of chargers, Samsung's old USB charging brick looks nearly identical to Apple's.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab packaging looked a lot like the packaging for Apple's iPad.

Samsung has used similar icons for common smartphone apps like the phone dialer and notepad.

Doesn't the original Galaxy S phone look a lot like the iPhone?

Samsung created Samsung Wallet, an app that stores coupons, tickets, boarding passes, etc. after Apple introduced Passbook for iPhone.

Samsung has tried to create a few stores that look just like Apple Stores.

Samsung also has mini stores within Best Buys with specially trained staffers to help you with your Galaxy tablet or phone. This is a very similar concept to the Apple Store Geniuses.

But things have gotten better! Samsung has done a pretty good job recently at differentiating its devices from Apple's. Most notably, it makes phones with giant screens and includes accessories like a stylus.

