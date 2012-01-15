Samsung Has Been Copying Everyone Forever

Jay Yarow
Motorola Q vs. Samsung BlackJack

There’s an actual debate going on right now about whether or not Samsung copies its design from Apple.

This is nuts.

Of course Samsung swipes ideas from Apple, you just have to look at their designs side by side.

The funny thing about the Apple versus Samsung debate is that Samsung has been stealing from everyone for years now. It’s not an Apple exclusive thing.

Are all of Samsung’s designs stolen? Of course not. That’s not what we’re saying. But, there are a lot of products through the years that were clearly inspired by a rival.

2006: Motorola RAZR vs. Samsung SYNC

2006: Motorola Q vs. Samsung BlackJack

2007: Apple iPhone vs. Samsung Instinct

Apple iPhone 3GS (2009) vs. Samsung Galaxy S (2010)

Here's another look at the Galaxy S vs. the iPhone 3GS

Apple iPhone USB cable (2007) vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab USB cable (2010)

2011: Apple iPad 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

