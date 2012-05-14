Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1: A So-So Tablet That Would've Been Really Cool A Year Ago [REVIEW]

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 2 line now comes in two flavours. There’s the 7-inch model, which we think is a better than the Kindle Fire if you’re looking for a budget tablet.Now we have its big brother, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1.



It’s very similar in design to its pocket-sized, sibling but that extra three inches gives more room for browsing the web, emailing, taking/viewing photos, and more.

This Galaxy Tab serves up Android’s Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, giving you all the latest features and much more control over how you interact with the device.

The Galaxy Tab 2 is Wi-Fi only, a bummer for 4G LTE fanatics. At times when testing the unit I wished that 3G or LTE was available because I had a little trouble holding a steady Wi-Fi connection. The problem was solved after I switched to a different network, but my iPad had no problems holding a signal on the initial network.

The Galaxy Tab’s native browser offers Adobe flash support, tabbed browsing, incognito windows, and it was also nice to have the option of downloading popular browsers on the device. However, I suggest using Google Chrome as your default browser. It syncs to your Google account and works just as if you were on a PC.

At the end of the day though, the Galaxy Tab 2 feels like its competing with the iPad 2, not the new iPad. But Android lovers will still get a kick out of it.

