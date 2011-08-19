SAMSUNG CONQUER: The Android Phone That Will Make Apple Rethink Its "iPhone Lite" Strategy [REVIEW]

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

One of the most consistent rumours we keep hearing about the iPhone is that Apple will eventually release a cheaper, “lite” model to compete with the growing number of value Android phones.And I don’t mean selling the previous iPhone model for a fraction of the price.



The best argument I’ve seen for a lite iPhone so far is Samsung’s new Conquer 4G. It’s fast, simple, and above all, affordable.

The phone launches on August 21 for $99.99 with a two-year contract from Sprint. Keep reading below to see what I thought.

The Good

The Conquer ships with the latest version of Android 2.3 Gingerbread. Even better, it’s not bogged down by Samsung’s TouchWiz skin and other crapware. There are some Sprint-only features, but they’re mostly hidden, and don’t detract from stock Android too much. I wish more phones would cut the fat off Android like this.

At 3.5 inches, the display is smaller than most of Samsung’s recent Android phones. (It’s the same size as the iPhone’s screen.) While I’m a fan of 4-inch screens on phones, it’s nice that Samsung is still open to the old standard.

Finally, there’s 4G. I did several speed tests in New York over the last few days, and results were all over the place. Download speeds mostly hovered around 3 Mbps, but many times it got up 7 or 8 Mbps. Not bad. Upload speeds were incredible for a mobile phone; they were usually above 1 Mbps. That’s very, very good for a $100 phone, especially considering you can use it as a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot.

The Bad

Like most of its phones, Samsung put a lot of plastic on the Conquer. While the device is light, it still feels creaky and cheap. As always, I much prefer Apple’s iPhone construction. Glass and metal just feels better, even if they add more weight.

The Conquer is also pretty thick, as you can see compared to the iPhone 4 in the photo gallery below. It’s not a deal breaker, but the phone already feels hollow. Samsung probably could’ve shaved off a few extra millimeters if it tried.

Compared to even the cheapest phones out there, the 3.2 MP camera is pretty weak. Don’t expect to take any fancy photos or video. (The 1.3 MP front-facing camera is pretty standard for video chatting.)

I don’t think any of these are dealbreakers for casual users. Just keep in mind that you’re getting what you pay for.

Should You Buy It?

Keep in mind, the Conquer is not a superphone like all those fancy dual-core devices out there. And it’s not meant to be. The Conquer’s goal is to give you the best Android experience at an affordable price. The 4G connection is just icing on the cake.

Do not get the Conquer if you’re a power user who runs several apps at once, wants to take HD video or high-quality photos, or watch HD movies. The Conquer simply can’t handle it.

