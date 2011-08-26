Samsung All But Confirms It's Making The Next Nexus Phone

Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

Samsung has all but confirmed it is making the next Nexus phone in a letter from its legal team.The letter was obtained by Geek.com, and was written to prevent someone from leaking firmware from the phone. It even refers to the device as the “Nexus Prime,” which has been widely rumoured to be the phone’s name.



The Nexus Prime will likely launch this fall, with some reports saying it will be out by October. It will be the first phone to run Android Ice Cream Sandwich, the OS Google is designing to work on both phones and tablets.

The latest rumours say the Nexus Prime will launch on Verizon.

