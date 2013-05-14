Samsung Claims To Have Successfully Tested Super-Fast 5G Technology

South Korean electronics titan Samsung claims to have successfully tested 5G technology with data transmission rates of more than one gigabit per second over a distance of two kilometres, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.
The company said that a 5G network would allow users to “transmit massive data files including high quality digital movies practically without limitation”.
However, the technology, which works by harnessing millimetre-wave bands, won’t be ready for the commercial market until 2020 at the earliest.
