Where do you think the inspiration came from for Samsung’s new Chromebook?



Here is a side-by-side comparison of Apple’s 11-inch MacBook Air next to Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook, which may help you figure it out.

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

