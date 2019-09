Apple’s A6 chip, which it uses in the iPhone 5.

Photo: iFixit

Apple has hired chip designer Jim Mergard away from Samsung, according to the WSJ.Mergard has an impressive resume. He was AMD’s chief engineer before his move to Samsung. So it’s a highly symbolic move that Apple was able to poach away such an experienced chip designer from its chief hardware rival.



