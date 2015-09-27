Here's Samsung's latest plan to lure people away from the iPhone

Matt Weinberger The Samsung Galaxy Note 5’s note taking mode.

If you’re thinking about ditching your iPhone for Android, you might want to consider this deal from Samsung.

The company just announced that it will pay the monthly instalment bill for your new phone until 2016.

The discount applies if you buy a Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy Note 5, or Galaxy S6 Edge Plus on an instalment plan from T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, or US Cellular. You won’t be eligible for the discount if you buy a new phone on AT&T’s network, however.

If you buy a Galaxy S6 through Verizon’s instalment option, you’d typically have to pay $US24 per month for 24 months to fully pay off the device. Now, Samsung is saying it will take care of those monthly payments until 2016 if you buy a new Galaxy phone between now and Oct. 9. The rebate caps at $US120.

And, if you’re switching from the iPhone, Samsung says it will also throw in a $US100 Google Play gift card. The announcement comes just after Apple’s new iPhone 6S officially launched in stores.

This is one of several attempts from Samsung to get customers to switch from the iPhone to its Galaxy phones. The company recently released a TV spot for its new phones that highlight all of the things they can do that the iPhone can’t.

Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.