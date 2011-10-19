Here's Samsung's Answer To Apple's iMessage

Photo: YouTube

Tonight Samsung annouced ChatOn, a messaging service designed to compete with Apple’s new iMessage and RIM’s BBM.ChatOn will be built into Samsung’s feature and Bada-powered phones, allowing users to send quick messages to each other. Eventually, the app will come loaded on Samsung’s Android phones too.



ChatOn is a lot like the the other messaging apps we’ve seen this year. You can hold group chats, share your location, or send photos and videos. It’s nothing groundbreaking, but unlike iMessage and BBM, you’re not locked into a single platform.

There’s also a new Android app for download that Samsung just released today. (Samsung’s description for the Android app says it will be coming to iOS and BlackBerry soon.)

