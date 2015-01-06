Samsung Shows Off Its 'Most Seductive TV Of All Time'

Samsung is giving its first big keynote at the Consumer Electronics show, and it’s showing off a new breed of super high definition TV called SUHD TV.

This is the TV they were teasing with weird ads calling it the “most seductive TV of all time.”

They have rolled out an 88-inch curved screen TV that has way higher definition than the current generation of HDTV — it’s meant to compete with the newer 4k video screens that have started to come out over the last year.

It’s also more than twice as bright, Samsung says.

Samsung also just confirmed that all its new smart TVs will be powered by its Tizen operating system. According to the demonstrator, these smart TVs will let you control the TV with gestures and quick connect between your Samsung devices and the TV — so you can start watching on your phone then switch over to your TV.

They also showed off some new home appliances, including a washing machine with built-in sink :

