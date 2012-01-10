Here's Everything You Need To Know About Samsung's Plans For 2012

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
LAS VEGAS — Samsung powered through a bunch of new announcements at its keynote presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show today.The most impressive bit? Its new line of ES 8000 smart TVs. These new sets have built-on cameras with facial recognition, motion control, and voice control. Plus there are a ton of apps and streaming services built right in.
Samsung promises that its 2012 line of Smart TVs will be upgradeable year after year, so there’ll be no need to purchase a new each year.
Samsung also introduced new cameras and super thin laptops. (No suprise there.)
Noticeably missing were new smartphone and tablet announcements, but we hear Samsung is saving that stuff for the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.
So what is Samsung trying to do here? The theme of the keynote was all about getting your content on every device. That means everything available on your smartphone, tablet, TV, PC, or whatever else you own with a screen. And it all starts with the Smart TV.
Samsung's OLED TV has insane picture quality. It also has a built-in camera for facial recognition and motion controls.
We got to see a video demo of how motion controls work. It looks like there'll be different gestures for each function. Who needs a remote?
Samsung also has a content deal with Rovio's Angry Birds. In addition to the game, you'll be able to get free Angry Birds cartoons on your new Samsung Smart TV.
The Galaxy Note is a smartphone with a giant 5+ inch screen. It comes with a stylus for doodling and taking notes. It'll launch on AT&T soon as an LTE device.
Samsung's new line of cameras have built-in Wi-Fi so you can upload photos directly to the web or email. You can also control the cameras with a smartphone app.
Finally, we got a look at the new Series 9 laptop. It's slick. 2.5 lbs and just 0.5 inches thick. It also has a 15-inch screen, so it'll feel like a full-sized laptop.
