Here's Everything You Need To Know About Samsung's Plans For 2012

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — Samsung powered through a bunch of new announcements at its keynote presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show today.The most impressive bit? Its new line of ES 8000 smart TVs. These new sets have built-on cameras with facial recognition, motion control, and voice control. Plus there are a ton of apps and streaming services built right in.



Samsung promises that its 2012 line of Smart TVs will be upgradeable year after year, so there’ll be no need to purchase a new each year.

Samsung also introduced new cameras and super thin laptops. (No suprise there.)

Noticeably missing were new smartphone and tablet announcements, but we hear Samsung is saving that stuff for the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.

