WOW: Samsung Beat Apple To A Voice Controlled TV

Steve Kovach
samsung keynote press conference CES

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — Samsung just unveiled its new Smart TV strategy at its Consumer Electronics keynote this afternoon. The new models, called the ES 8000, have built-in voice control, motion control, apps, and streaming services.

We also got a look at the company’s new line of super thin Series 9 and Series 5 laptops.

Read below for our live blog of the event.

All quotes paraphrased unless in quotation marks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

samsung tools-us