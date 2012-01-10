WOW: Samsung Beat Apple To A Voice Controlled TV

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
LAS VEGAS — Samsung just unveiled its new Smart TV strategy at its Consumer Electronics keynote this afternoon. The new models, called the ES 8000, have built-in voice control, motion control, apps, and streaming services.
We also got a look at the company’s new line of super thin Series 9 and Series 5 laptops.
Read below for our live blog of the event.
All quotes paraphrased unless in quotation marks.
