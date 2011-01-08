Samsung Had One Of The Craziest, Most Secretly Impressive Keynotes At CES

Photo: CES

Last night Samsung delivered an incredibly odd, but impressive keynote on the future of television.The keynote was led by Boo-Keun Yoon, president of Samsung’s TV business.



But really, a weird tween named “Zoll,” was the host for the evening, introducing each topic. There were also dance routines.

It wasn’t just nutty stuff like that which made the keynote special.

It also featured Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, and Hulu CEO Jason Kilar all on stage together.

How often do you see that?

Jeffrey Katzenberg was also on hand, as was the CEO of Adobe.

We watched the keynote on CES’s site this morning and took some screen shots and notes on what we saw.

