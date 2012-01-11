PHOTOS: Samsung Is Already The Big Winner At CES. Here's Why

Steve Kovach
samsung oled tv

LAS VEGAS — We’re only about halfway through the Consumer Electronics Show, and it’s already pretty clear who the winners are.First, Microsoft has really wowed us with Windows 8 and the Nokia Lumia 900 Windows phone.

And Samsung’s massive CES booth is full of so much incredible gear that we didn’t even get to see it all today. (More tomorrow, we promise!)

We took a look at Samsung’s Smart TVs and mobile devices to start. Hit the break below to see them in action.

Samsung's booth is absolutely massive. We had trouble just walking around because of all the crowds.

Here's the Galaxy Note. It's a massive 5-inch phone that doubles as a tablet.

Here's the home screen. The display is bright and gorgeous.

The Galaxy Note runs Samsung's TouchWiz skin, so you get all the same widgets as Samsung's other phones.

This note app recognises your handwriting and converts it to text.

And yes, this massive device is a phone too.

A look at the camera.

It's pretty thin and light

Samsung hired artists to do sketches of people visiting Samsung's booth.

Pretty impressive!

Samsung also showed off its new line of speakers for Galaxy devices

They sounded great

You can even dock your tablet to Samsung's speaker system

Now for the TVs. These OLED smart TVs are absolutely gorgeous. This photo doesn't do them justice.

All of Samsung's Smart TVs let you download apps. There are a ton to choose from.

Again, this photo doesn't do the picture quality justice. But just know the blacks are super rich and deep.

Samsung's new Smart TVs all have cameras for facial recognition and motion control.

Another example of the gorgeous colours

You can also download games to your Smart TV. You can also control them with your smartphone.

Thanks to the built-in camera, you can Skype chat from your Smart TV.

