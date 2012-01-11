PHOTOS: Samsung Is Already The Big Winner At CES. Here's Why

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — We’re only about halfway through the Consumer Electronics Show, and it’s already pretty clear who the winners are.First, Microsoft has really wowed us with Windows 8 and the Nokia Lumia 900 Windows phone.



And Samsung’s massive CES booth is full of so much incredible gear that we didn’t even get to see it all today. (More tomorrow, we promise!)

We took a look at Samsung’s Smart TVs and mobile devices to start. Hit the break below to see them in action.

