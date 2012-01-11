PHOTOS: Samsung Is Already The Big Winner At CES. Here's Why

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
LAS VEGAS — We’re only about halfway through the Consumer Electronics Show, and it’s already pretty clear who the winners are.First, Microsoft has really wowed us with Windows 8 and the Nokia Lumia 900 Windows phone.
And Samsung’s massive CES booth is full of so much incredible gear that we didn’t even get to see it all today. (More tomorrow, we promise!)
We took a look at Samsung’s Smart TVs and mobile devices to start. Hit the break below to see them in action.
Samsung's booth is absolutely massive. We had trouble just walking around because of all the crowds.
The Galaxy Note runs Samsung's TouchWiz skin, so you get all the same widgets as Samsung's other phones.
Again, this photo doesn't do the picture quality justice. But just know the blacks are super rich and deep.
