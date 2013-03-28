Meet The 3 CEOs Of Samsung, The Most Important Tech Bosses You've Never Heard Of

Oh-Hyun Kwon, one of Samsung’s three CEOs.

This month’s Galaxy S4 debut wasn’t the only big news for Samsung.



The company also promoted two of its presidents to CEO.

J.K. Shin, the company’s mobile boss, and Boo-Keun Toon, the appliances boss joined current overall CEO Oh-Hyun Kwon.

That’s right. Samsung now has three CEOs.

However, the move appears to be more of a title bump for Shin and Toon than a move to the traditional CEO role. They’ll still report to Kwon while managing their respective divisions within the company.

What’s strange is very little is known about the three men in charge of Samsung. And it looks like Samsung wants it to stay that way. We reached out to the company for more information on the three CEOs, but it denied to provide official bios or anything else. (For what it’s worth, we’ve heard this isn’t unusual for a Korean company. It’s part of the culture.)

Instead, we’re left with minimal corporate bios and a handful of interviews the CEOs have given over the years.

Here’s what we do know.

