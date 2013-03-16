Samsung CEO: Nobody Wants Microsoft's Phones Or Tablets

JK Shin

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

One of Samsung’s new co-CEOs has some bad news for Microsoft.In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, J.K. Shin said, “Smartphones and tablets based on Microsoft’s Windows operating system aren’t selling very well. There is a preference in the market for Android. In Europe, we’re also seeing lackluster demand for Windows-based products.”



This is fairly obvious to anyone that’s paying attention, but it carries more weight coming from Samsung, one of Microsoft’s big partners.

The future of computing appears to be in mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. The fact that Microsoft is getting left in the dust by Apple and Google has to be a big concern for CEO Steve Ballmer.

