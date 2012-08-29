Samsung Case Puts Apple Closer to Google Fight

SAN FRANCISCO — Steven P. Jobs minced no words when talking about Android, Google’s mobile operating system, which he saw as too similar to the iPhone’s. He told his biographer, Walter Isaacson, that Android was “a stolen product” and said, “I’m willing to go thermonuclear war on this.”



But so far Apple has not gone to war with Google, at least not directly. Instead, Apple has sued the mobile phone makers that use Android in their products — like Samsung, which was hit with a claim of more than $1 billion in damages on Friday when a jury found that it had infringed on some of Apple’s patents.

