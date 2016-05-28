Samsung's latest phone looks a lot like the iPhone 6

Samsung Samsung Galaxy C5

Samsung’s latest smartphones, which launched in China on Thursday, look a lot like Apple’s iPhone 6 and 6S.

The Galaxy C5 and more expensive C7 model specs include a fingerprint sensor, colours similar to Apple’s popular gold and rose gold finishes, and most importantly, a metal shell with antenna bands that clearly mimics the design found on the iPhone 6 and 6S lineup.

As far as pricing goes, the Galaxy C5 is retailing at $366 for 64 GB storage — compared to $649 for Apple’s iPhone 6 with equivalent storage — while the Galaxy C7 is running $427 for 64 GB, compared to $849 for the same storage in the iPhone 6S.

Imitating Apple’s high-ticketed devices but selling them at a lower price tag through this new line of smartphones could help Samsung regain market share in China, where companies like Xiaomi, Huawei and Apple have eaten into its profits.

For now, Samsung’s C5 and C7 models are only available in China, but they have been certified by the FCC, indicating that the Korean company has ambitions for an American launch.

To take a look at the similarities yourself, see the images below:

