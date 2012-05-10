In A Blow To Google Music, Samsung Buys Streaming Service mSpot

Samsung just announced the purchase of mSpot, a streaming music that lets you upload your music to the cloud and stream it to your smartphone or tablet.



It’s a very similar experience to Google Music and Amazon Cloud Player. mSpot gives you 5 GB of free storage, but you can pay for more.

Samsung says it’ll pre-install mSpot in future smartphones and tablets.

Consider this a blow to Google’s music product.

As we’ve heard before, Samsung and other Android manufacturers have been looking for ways to distance themselves from Google since the Motorola acquisition.

