Samsung Uses Robots Shaped Like Butts To Bend-Test Its Phones

I visited Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea earlier this year. I saw a lot of cool stuff, including one of the labs where the company performs rigorous testing on its smartphones.

One of the craziest things I saw in that facility was a robot shaped like a butt that was designed to “sit” on Samsung phones over and over again to test durability and bending. It’s supposed to simulate someone sitting on his phone.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get a photo or video of the butt robot.

But Samsung delivered today. In what can only be a response to the iPhone 6 plus “BendGate” hooplah, Samsung posted a video to its corporate blog showing how its butt robots test the durability of the company’s upcoming Galaxy Note 4 smartphone.

Now you can see what I saw!

The GIFs:

And the video:

