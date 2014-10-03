Samsung Uses Robots Shaped Like Butts To Bend-Test Its Phones

I visited Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea earlier this year. I saw a lot of cool stuff, including one of the labs where the company performs rigorous testing on its smartphones.
One of the craziest things I saw in that facility was a robot shaped like a butt that was designed to “sit” on Samsung phones over and over again to test durability and bending. It’s supposed to simulate someone sitting on his phone.
Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get a photo or video of the butt robot.
But Samsung delivered today. In what can only be a response to the iPhone 6 plus “BendGate” hooplah, Samsung posted a video to its corporate blog showing how its butt robots test the durability of the company’s upcoming Galaxy Note 4 smartphone.
Now you can see what I saw!
The GIFs:
And the video:
