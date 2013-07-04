REPORT: Samsung Pays $30 Million For NYC-Based Web-TV Startup Boxee

Samsung has reportedly paid $30 million for Boxee, a digital video startup that’s been trying to figure out how to create an cable-killing service for a few years now.



The report is coming from Israeli’s business news site, The Marker.

Boxee’s headquarters are in New York City, but it has a big staff in Israel.

Previously, Peter Kafka at All Things D reported Boxee was trying to sell itself, or raise $30 million. Boxee had raised $30 million in venture funding, but never really gained traction.

Initially, it was a website to organise web video. Then, it released a video box that was like an Apple TV, or a Roku.

In its most recent iteration, it’s trying to be a cloud-based DVR system.

Kafka says it was pitching itself as a hardware/software solution for cable or satellite companies.

Samsung is one of the world’s biggest TV companies. It makes sense to bring in Boxee’s team to work on smart TV stuff.

With Apple rumoured to be investigating the TV market, and Intel pursuing the TV market, some of Boxee’s skills could help Samsung’s TVs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.