Samsung Rips On Blackberry And Business Users In This Hilarious New Ad

Samsung’s ads keep getting better and better.
Usually the Galaxy-maker is ripping on Apple and its epic product launch lines, but now Samsung has switched its focus to Blackberry and business users.
The spot touts Samsung’s standard 256-AES encryption, multi-tasking, and NFC sharing.
We first saw this ad over at TechCrunch.
Check it out for yourself:
