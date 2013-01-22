Samsung Rips On Blackberry And Business Users In This Hilarious New Ad

Samsung’s ads keep getting better and better.



Usually the Galaxy-maker is ripping on Apple and its epic product launch lines, but now Samsung has switched its focus to Blackberry and business users.

The spot touts Samsung’s standard 256-AES encryption, multi-tasking, and NFC sharing.

We first saw this ad over at TechCrunch.

Check it out for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

