Samsung Airs Bizarre BlackBerry-Bashing Commercial During NFC Championship Game

Samsung just aired a very strange commercial for its smartphones during tonight’s NFC championship game.
The goal is to play up the enterprise features of Samsung’s Galaxy Note II and Galaxy S III phones while bashing the current king of enterprise, BlackBerry. (Samsung phones use a security standard called SAFE.)
But the commercial is just plain weird and doesn’t quite get the message across. There are also unicorns and that guy from “30 Rock.”
Watch:
