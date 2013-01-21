Samsung Airs Bizarre BlackBerry-Bashing Commercial During NFC Championship Game

Steve Kovach

Samsung just aired a very strange commercial for its smartphones during tonight’s NFC championship game. 

The goal is to play up the enterprise features of Samsung’s Galaxy Note II and Galaxy S III phones while bashing the current king of enterprise, BlackBerry. (Samsung phones use a security standard called SAFE.)

But the commercial is just plain weird and doesn’t quite get the message across. There are also unicorns and that guy from “30 Rock.”

Don’t Miss: How Facebook can make every phone a “Facebook Phone” >

Watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

phones samsung tools-us