Samsung's billionaire chief is now in a jail cell with a mattress on the floor and no shower

For Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea’s massive Samsung Group and scion of the country’s wealthiest family, home is now a 71-square-foot detention cell with a toilet in the corner behind a partition. He has no shower, only a washstand. His bed is a mattress on the floor.

The 48-year-old Lee was arrested early Friday in connection with a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, a decision that is being reviewed by the country’s Constitutional Court.

