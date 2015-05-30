Samsung is reportedly developing a crazy phone with two screens that you might be able to fold in half

Yansun0 on Wikipedia A prototype of a flexible display made by Samsung.

Samsung is reportedly developing a new phone that will have two screens, according to blog Sam Mobile, which has a solid track record for reporting leaked information about upcoming Samsung products.

The phone is being called Project Valley internally, or Project V, the report says.

Project V is in the very early stages of development, so little is known about the device. But it sounds like you’ll be able to switch between the two screens using certain gestures, and Sam Mobile is speculating that the phone could be completely bendable given its name, Project V, which could be a reference to the shape it makes when you fold it.

And, since the device is in such an early stage of development, there is a chance the project could be killed off entirely, Sam Mobile reports.

Samsung has said in the past that it will be able to deliver a phone that’s completely foldable by 2016, but the company hasn’t divulged any details on such plans. The company has already released phones with curved screens, including the Galaxy Round, Galaxy Note Edge, and Galaxy S6 Edge, but so far we’ve only seen prototypes of its fully bendable screens.

The issue, though, is that these curved screens don’t really add anything valuable to the phone’s functionality. With the Galaxy S6 Edge, you can access a panel of your favourite contacts along the curved portion of the display, but beyond that it’s really just an aesthetic addition.

Lisa Eadicicco The Galaxy S6 Edge

Finding use cases that actually make a bendable phone seem necessary will be one of Samsung’s biggest challenges when creating a flexible phone. It will likely be much more expensive than your standard smartphone, so Samsung will also have to make a really compelling case for why consumers would actually want to buy a flexible phone.

LG has also been hard at work creating bendable displays — earlier this month, it showcased a crazy flexible TV that you can hang on your wall like a refrigerator magnet.

