Samsung Is Going To Show Off Its Unbreakable Smartphone Screens Next Month

A cracked Samsung Galaxy phone.

Photo: Phone-Techs

There have been a lot of reports lately that Samsung will start making phones and tablets with unbreakable displays next year. While those reports haven’t been confirmed yet, Samsung will be showing off the technology that will make it all possible at the Consumer Electronics Show next month.



CNET confirmed that Samsung will show a 5.5-inch bendable display with a 1,280 x 720 resolution. The purpose of such displays isn’t to make a phone that folds up, but to make one that can withstand drops without cracking.

But don’t get too excited. There’s a slim chance those displays will be ready in time for Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S IV. That phone is expected to launch in the spring, but Samsung likely won’t be able to start making devices with unbreakable displays untilt he second half of 2013 at the earliest.

