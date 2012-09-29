Sorry Apple, Data Show Samsung Had The Best Phone Ad Of The Year So Far

Photo: AP

As the battle between Samsung and Apple rages on, the audience has spoken. According to Ace Metrix, Americans think that the February spot introducing the Galaxy Note is the best phone ad of the year.But there’s some consolation for Apple fans.



Although Samsung’s recent ad that bashed the iPhone 5 prior to its release might be one of the tech world’s fastest growing viral video, data shows that people liked Apple’s real ads for the new smartphone — which premiered days later — more.

Ace Metrix measures how viewers perceive national TV ads (based on criteria including relevance and watchability). Based on scores ranging from one to 950, two iPhone 5 commercials trumped the Samsung ad that mocked the device.

This comes a few days after news that Samsung’s tablet ads are crushing iPad spots.

In a press release, Ace Metrix CEO Peter Daboll explained that, “While they [Apple is] still neck and neck with Samsung from an ad effectiveness perspective in the mobile phone category, Apple’s performance in promoting the iPhone 5 was an improvement vs. many of the recent celebrity efforts for Siri. However, the iPhone ‘launch’ ads almost always perform well – part of the ‘i-phoria’ that accompanies these new product introductions.”

The table below ranks the highest scoring mobile device ads so far in 2012. The new Samsung and Apple spots are in bold. While the new iPhone 5 spots (and an old one featuring Zooey Deschanel) beat the Samsung spoof, the commercial introducing the Samsung Galaxy Note has the overall number one spot with a score of 686.

Apple should be thanking the ladies for this boost. According to the press release, “While the new iPhone ads appealed across demographic breaks, they performed particularly well with younger women, especially wealthier females. In addition, the panoramic camera ad appealed heavily to mums, while the other three ads skewed more heavily to a younger audience.”

