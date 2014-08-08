It Looks Like Samsung Is Going To Make The New Barnes & Noble Nook

Samsung is holding a press event with Barnes & Noble later this month, presumably to show off their first co-created tablet.

The companies haven’t revealed any details about what the event will entail, other then that it takes place on August 20 at Barnes & Nobles’ Union Square location in New York.

In early June, Samsung and Barnes & Noble announced that they would be teaming up to create the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook, so that’s probably what we’re going to see.

Samsung is creating the actual hardware for the tablet, while Barnes & Noble is supplying its own Nook proprietary software.

This announcement came months after the book retailer said it would no longer manufacture its own Nook tablets in February 2014.

Barnes & Noble hasn’t unveiled a new tablet since the Nook HD and Nook HD+ were unveiled in September 2012.

August is shaping up to be a big month for Samsung too. The company is rumoured to unveil a handful of new products in the August through September time frame, such as the much-hyped Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Alpha smartphone, and new wearables.

