It Looks Like Samsung Is Going To Make The New Barnes & Noble Nook

Samsung is holding a press event with Barnes & Noble later this month, presumably to show off their first co-created tablet.
The companies haven’t revealed any details about what the event will entail, other then that it takes place on August 20 at Barnes & Nobles’ Union Square location in New York.
In early June, Samsung and Barnes & Noble announced that they would be teaming up to create the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook, so that’s probably what we’re going to see.
Samsung is creating the actual hardware for the tablet, while Barnes & Noble is supplying its own Nook proprietary software.
This announcement came months after the book retailer said it would no longer manufacture its own Nook tablets in February 2014.
Barnes & Noble hasn’t unveiled a new tablet since the Nook HD and Nook HD+ were unveiled in September 2012.
August is shaping up to be a big month for Samsung too. The company is rumoured to unveil a handful of new products in the August through September time frame, such as the much-hyped Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Alpha smartphone, and new wearables.
