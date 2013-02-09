Samsung's New Windows Phone Fails To Impress, But Works Just Fine

When we reviewed the new Samsung Ativ Odyssey, the company’s first Windows phone to launch in the US, we were less than impressed.



As we wrote previously, “it makes phone calls. It browses the web. It runs apps. It doesn’t try to be anything more than that. Maybe you’re the type of person who prefers a more straightforward phone, but if you want something more cutting-edge, this isn’t it.”

Let’s take a closer look:



Produced by Daniel Goodman

