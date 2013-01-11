Here's A Quick Look At Samsung's Next Windows Phone For Verizon

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung has been promising us a phone running Microsoft’s latest Windows Phone 8 software for several months now, but we weren’t able to actually see one in action until the Consumer Electronics Show this week.The ATIV Odyssey is a mid-range Windows Phone with a 4-inch screen. It doesn’t exactly scream quality either. Like many Samsung phones, the body feels like it’s made from cheap plastic.



Specs-wise, the ATIV Odyssey isn’t anything special. It has a capable dual-core processor, but just 8 GB of storage.

There’s no price or release date yet, but we’re guessing this thing will be pretty cheap once it goes on sale through Verizon.

Our snap reaction is Verizon customers will be better of with HTC’s 8x if they want a good Windows Phone.

