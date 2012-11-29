Samsung Asks Employees To Not Binge Drink So Much During Company Events

Photo: Flickr/Yiie

Samsung has started an in-house campaign to stop its Korean employees from binge drinking during company events. In the recent past, employees forced others to drink in “one shot” or drink as a punishment, The Korea Herald reports. But Samsung is now strictly banning employees from forcing others to drink.



Earlier this year, Samsung started a no-smoking campaign to encourage its employees to quit smoking. It removed all ashtrays from inside and outside its buildings, and even told its employees that it would be hard to get a promotion without quitting smoking.

That’s probably because Korea has the some of the highest alcohol consumption and smoking rates in the world. To encourage healthy behaviour, Samsung is also urging executives to hold dinner parties without alcohol, and to do more sports with employees.

