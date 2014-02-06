Samsung Is Asking Olympians To Hide Their iPhones At The Opening Ceremony

Steve Kovach/Business Insider Olympians looking for a free Galaxy Note need to cover up their iPhones on TV.

Thanks to a few athletes on the Swiss Olympic team, we now know that Samsung Mobile has been offering Olympians free Galaxy Note 3s in their goodie bags — with a catch.

According to reports from Swiss news sites Watson and Bluwin, gift bags given to athletes also contained a set of guidelines for their recipients.

One of its requirements: If you decide to take a Galaxy Note 3, but you want to use your iPhone at the Games, you’ve got to cover up the Apple logo on your iPhone when taking pictures or filming video at the opening ceremony.

As AppleInsider’s Daniel Eran Dilger points out, this requirement is a preemptive move aimed at preventing the kinds of embarrassing mishaps that tend to occur when tech companies have celebrities sponsor gadgets, like when Samsung tried to make a soccer-focused campaign go viral, only to have it blow up when it was obviously tweeted out from an iPhone.

Of course, Samsung isn’t the only tech giant trying to make sure that its devices are the ones seen in media. Can you spot any phones that aren’t Lumias running Windows Phone in the photo below?

Microsoft Microsoft employees greeting new CEO Satya Nadella.

