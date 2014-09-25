Here's How Samsung Spent Billions Of Dollars To Destroy Apple With Attack Ads

Samsung Samsung’s been quite successful mocking Apple with its ads.

Lots of companies have tried to make fun of Apple with its ads, but none have been more successful than Samsung in doing it.

Its Apple-mocking ads are funny, clever, and timely — creating a humorous caricature of the people using Apple products.

It’s hard to quantify exactly how much of these ads have helped Samsung in sales. But there’s no question it’s turned Samsung into a powerful brand that’s now one of the biggest hardware rivals of Apple.



