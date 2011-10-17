Now Samsung Wants To Keep The iPhone 4S Out Of Japan And Australia

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The intellectual property scuffle between Samsung and Apple continues to be ugly, reports The Register.Samsung is seeking an injunction to stop the sale of the iPhone 4S and the iPad 2 in Australia and Japan.



It cites 4 examples of intellectual infringement — one on high-speed packet access, a mobile standard, and three on user interface and design — the “in-flight mode” indicator, the ability to customise the home screen, and the ability to browse categorized applications in an app store.

