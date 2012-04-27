DEAR SAMSUNG: Google Screwed Up -- Time To Ditch Them And Go After Apple Yourself

Photo: Natt Garun / Business Insider

In the past year or so, there has been a remarkable sea-change in the global mobile landscape.



A year ago, Google’s Android platform was taking over the world, and it looked as it it might only be a matter of time before Apple was surrounded and marginalized the way it was in the PC market during the 1990s.

But in the past year, Apple has focused on making certain that it did not repeat the mistakes it made in the 1990s–namely, pricing its products too high.

And, just as important, Google has blown it.

How has Google blown it?

Three ways.

First, it has failed to fix Android’s glaring weaknesses: 1) the fragmentation that makes Android more of a collection of different operating systems with the same name than a single development platform like Apple’s, and 2) the ability for developers to make as much money as they make building apps for Apple’s iOS. As a result, Google has failed to capitalise on Android’s global market-share lead: Developers still build apps for Apple first and Android second (witness Instagram).

(Android’s “fragmentation” problem, by the way, is not just about app compatibility. That’s critical, and most Android apps work on most Android phones. But Android’s fragmentation by version and carrier hurts it in other ways, even when all the versions run the same apps. It makes app development more complicated, for example, and it makes the user experience different on each carrier and phone. And there’s also the hardware fragmentation problem: Some Android apps simply don’t run on some phones. Apple’s phones, meanwhile, all work exactly the same way–and they can all be put on the same version of iOS with a simple sync.)

Second, Google got so jealous of Apple’s amazing success that it decided to go into the phone-manufacturing business itself. First, it tried this by building and distributing its own phone (the Nexus One) with a partner. And then it jumped in with both feet and bought a massive, dying mobile phone manufacturer called Motorola. The latter move, which could end up being one of the most disastrous M&A decisions of all time, infuriated Google’s Android partners. It will also likely create a huge distraction for Google’s management in the years to come.