A Little Over 24 Hours After Apple's Event, Samsung Already Has A Series Of Ads Making Fun Of Apple's New Products

Samsung must have been watching Apple’s iPhone 6/Apple Watch event pretty closely on Tuesday.

In a little over 24 hours, Samsung has posted a series of commercials poking fun at Apple’s new products. To a degree, the ads have a point. Samsung proved that big-screen phones could be mainstream products while Apple dug its heels in and kept the iPhone relatively tiny. Apple didn’t catch up in that regard until Tuesday.

One of the spots also makes fun of how Apple’s live stream crashed during much of the event, and another tackles the wearable.

Take a look at the ads. Each one is only about 30 seconds or so:

